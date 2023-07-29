Oxford United head of recruitment Ed Waldron is of the view that Everton loanee Stanley Mills can read the game very well, considering his young age.

The 19-year-old winger scored ten times in 15 appearances for Everton in the Premier League 2 Division Two and made two senior outings for the Toffees in the EFL Trophy.

Mills is very highly rated at Goodison Park and Everton have sent him on a season-long loan to Oxford United to gain first-team experience.

Waldron stated that Mills is a player they have been monitoring for a long time and thanked Everton for trusting Oxford with the 19-year-old’s development.

The head of recruitment stressed that Mills has pace, the ability to stretch the game and believes that the Everton youngster can read the game very well for someone of his age.

“He is another player we have been monitoring for a while”, Waldron told Oxford United’s official site.

“Plenty of clubs were doing that so it’s great to get it over the line.

“He is quick, he stretches the game, and he reads the play really well for someone so young.

“It’s another good sign when a club like Everton send us such a promising young player, knowing we will nurture them and help them flourish in a successful team.”

Mills will ply his trade under Liam Manning in the upcoming season and he will be eager to impress Sean Dyche with his performances before returning to Goodison Park.