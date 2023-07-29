Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted the club are well aware that they need to make additions in the midfield area.

The Reds have lost Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq and are also set to see Fabinho depart, also for the Saudi League.

Klopp made midfield additions before Saudi sides came calling for his two experienced midfielders and Liverpool are now looking to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The German is clear that Liverpool do need to add bodies in midfield and when asked in a press conference, replied: “We know we have to do something there – that is absolutely clear. We are working on solutions.”

Liverpool have lost serious experience this summer, with James Milner also going despite Klopp wanting a new contract to be offered to the midfielder, while Naby Keita has also gone.

And the Reds boss has sought to ease the pressure on those players who will play in midfield for Liverpool next season.

“Nobody has to be the next Jame Milner or Jordan Henderson. They can just be themselves.”

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, Liverpool will need to act quickly, but there remain question marks over whether they will sign another midfielder if they land Lavia.