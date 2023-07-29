Ajax and Manchester United are both still keen on Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, but a potential transfer has not moved forward.

Bayindir’s performances at the Turkish giants have caught the eye and he could be on the move during the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have brought in Andre Onana, but they are still in the market for a further goalkeeping addition, with Dean Henderson a potential departure.

And Bayindir is a player Manchester United are still interested in, according to Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac.

The Red Devils, along with Ajax, remain firm admirers of the Turkish goalkeeper, but a possible transfer has not progressed at present.

While Ajax and Manchester United still like Bayindir, they are looking at other options too.

It remains to be seen whether either side will approach Fenerbahce with an offer for Bayindir in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper was snapped up by Fenerbahce from Ankaragucu in the summer of 2019.

He progressed through Turkey’s youth teams to break through into the senior side, making his debut in a 2021 friendly against Azerbaijan.