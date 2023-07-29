Manchester United’s bid to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta is now 90 per cent completed, it has been claimed in Italy.

Hojlund wants the move to Old Trafford despite interest from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United have been locked in talks with Atalanta to find an agreement and have been making steady progress.

Now the deal is 90 per cent complete, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The Red Devils are on the brink of an agreement to snap up the Danish striker from Italian side Atalanta.

Hojlund is in England as Atalanta are set to play Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly that takes place this afternoon.

All eyes will be on whether Hojlund will feature in the match for Atalanta, as if he misses out it could be a further pointer towards the fact he is Manchester United bound.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified Hojlund as the striker he wants and the club are working overtime to complete the deal.

And all the signs are that they will get their man.