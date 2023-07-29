Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has praised Michael Beale’s idea to put the Gers up against strong opponents in pre-season to understand where his team stand ahead of next season.

Beale is reshaping the Rangers squad this summer and has already brought in a host of new faces to make the team competitive.

Rangers have faced a number of European opponents in the form of Newcastle United, Olympiacos and Hamburg in their pre-season games.

The Gers have only managed to secure one victory so far in pre-season and have received criticism for a slow start to the campaign.

However, Ferguson commended Beale for his pre-season plan to put his Rangers side against strong European outfits to test their depth and quality.

Ferguson admitted that he understands Beale’s reasoning behind putting his team against tough opponents to find out the problems so that he can sort them out before the season begins.

“The truth is, there’s quite a bit to be taken into account where this slow start is concerned”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“For one, Michael Beale has brought in a lot of new players at the same time but, more importantly, he’s sending them out against some seriously strong teams.

“Generally, a pre-season is made up of a series of quite comfortable fixtures building up to one big test a week before the start of the campaign.

“But not this year. Not for Beale.

“Instead, he’s thrown his players into the deep end by putting them up against some top quality opposition and I like the thinking behind that because there will be a lot of questions he needs answered before heading to Rugby Park next Saturday evening.”

Rangers are currently in friendly action against German outfit Hoffenheim as the new season draws closer.