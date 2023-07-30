Chelsea have scouted Arsenal target Ousmane Diomande, but it is unclear if they will make a move for him now they are signing Axel Disasi, according to LondonWorld.

The Blues have backed Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market with a swoop to land Disasi from Monaco.

The Ligue 1 club are set to bank a fee of €45m plus €5m in bonuses for Diasi, who is expected to put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He is not the only defender Chelsea are keen on though as they have scouted Sporting Lisbon’s Diomande.

The commanding central defender is also firmly on Arsenal’s radar thanks to his performances for Sporting Lisbon, who he only joined in January this year.

Diomande though may well not be a player Chelsea move for now, with Disasi set to join from Monaco.

Whether that leaves the door open for Arsenal to steal in for the 19-year-old remains to be seen.

Sporting Lisbon have Diomande locked down on a contract which is due to run through until the summer of 2027.