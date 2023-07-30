Alfredo Morelos is reviewing offers from Saudi Arabia as he decides his next move following his departure from Scottish giants Rangers, according to The Athletic.

The prolific Colombian striker parted ways with Rangers earlier this summer when his contract expired and is a free agent.

Due to his situation, he is an attractive option for many clubs, but has yet to decide where he wants to continue his career.

Morelos has options from big spending clubs in Saudi Arabia on his table and is reviewing them.

He is also wanted by English Championship side Watford and is considering whether to answer the Hornets’ call.

With the new Championship season looming, Watford may be keen for Morelos to make a decision soon.

While the Hornets would be unlikely to be able to compete with Saudi Arabian sides in terms of salary, Morelos could be attracted to a crack at English football.

The former Rangers hitman found the back of the net 124 times for the Gers in just 169 outings in a light blue shirt.