Leicester City are not chasing the signature of in-demand Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Foxes are busy reshaping their squad this summer as they look for new boss Enzo Maresca to lead them back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Defence has been bolstered by the arrivals of Conor Coady from Wolves and Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

Another young Manchester City defender in the shape of Harwood-Bellis is drawing attention from a host of clubs, including Leicester’s Championship rivals Leeds United.

The Foxes though are not currently chasing Harwood-Bellis.

Manchester City are playing hardball on the England Under-21 captain and want £15m to sell him.

Burnley, Fulham and West Ham United are all Premier League admirers of Harwood-Bellis, but the price tag may be an issue.

It is an asking price that Manchester City have so far shown no inclination of budging from and the Abu Dhabi-backed club are not in need of cash.