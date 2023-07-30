Set for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is already thinking about competing with Erling Haaland in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are splashing the cash to bring in Hojlund from Italian side Atalanta, with the Serie A outfit set to make a big profit.

Atalanta paid just €17.2m last year to sign the Dane from Austrian side Sturm Graz, but will pocket €75m plus a further €10m in add-ons by selling him to Manchester United.

Hojlund travelled with Atalanta for their friendly against Bournemouth on Saturday, but was not involved, and there is the possibility he will now simply stay in England.

He is ready for the challenge at Manchester United and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, is already thinking about going up against Haaland.

Manchester City saw Haaland hit the ground running last season and Hojlund will be looking to do the same at Manchester United.

Whether the Dane can become Manchester United’s answer to Haaland remains to be seen, but he will be desperate to get the better of the Norwegian in the Manchester derby.

He has snubbed a plea from Atalanta’s coach to stay at the club for another year and feels the time is right to head to the Premier League.