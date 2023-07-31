Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe are on their way to London to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

The German champions are keen to conclude their lengthy pursuit of the England captain as soon as possible.

Tottenham have already rejected two offers from the Bavarians and Levy is still reluctant to lose his star man despite his contract running out at the end of next season.

A meeting was scheduled between Dreesen and Neppe and Levy last week but that was postponed.

And according to Sky Deutschland, the two top Bayern Munich officials are on their way to London at the moment.

Dreesen and Neppe are expected to arrive in London later today and will meet Levy for direct talks for Kane.

The 30-year-old striker has already agreed terms with the German champions and has already assured them that he will only move to Bavaria this summer.

Bayern Munich are aiming to work out a deal to sign Kane by the end of this week as they seek to close out the transfer.

The Bavarians are also prepared to break the €100m barrier in order to get their hands on Kane this summer.