Galatasaray expect a decision this week on the future of Norwich City winger Milot Rashica, who they are pushing to sign.

The 27-year-old winger made a name for himself during a Werder Bremen spell and then-newly promoted Norwich City signed him on an €11m deal in the summer of 2021.

Rashica registered only three goal contributions in his first season with the Canaries and then he was sent out on loan to Galatasaray last season.

Now the Turkish giants are pushing to complete a deal for the winger and expect movement soon.

And according to Turkish daily Fanatik, Galatasaray expect a clear decision to be made over Rashica at some point this week.

Rashica is claimed to be keen to return to Galatasaray if an agreement can be reached.

He played in 30 games for Galatasaray last season and impressed with six goals and seven assists in the process.

Whether the Norwich man will soon return to Istanbul to add to those numbers remains to be seen.