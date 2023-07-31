Leeds United loan star Diego Llorente has revealed the qualities of Rasmus Kristensen, who also joined Roma from the Whites this summer.

The Elland Road outfit suffered a drop from the Premier League last season and a lot of players have left the club this summer already.

Llorente joined the Italian side in January on a half-a-season loan deal and rejoined them on a season-long loan this summer.

Full-back Kristensen has also made a similar move to Llorente this summer as he is also set to play the upcoming season on loan under Jose Mourinho.

The central defender feels that Kristensen will offer both attacking and defensive solidity at Roma.

“He is a complete player, a player who does very well both defensively and offensively and I think he will help us a lot”, Llorente said in his interview with local Roman radio station Radio Radio when he was asked about Kristensen’s qualities and characteristics.

“He is a player with character, a powerful and handsome physique.

“I think it’s a great purchase that will come in handy for us.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Whites loanee duo will be able to carve out their places in Mourinho’s team.