Borussia Monchengladbach’s managing director for sport Roland Virkus has insisted that the young squad at the German club will be benefit from Max Wober’s experience.

Wober, 25, recently joined Monchengladbach from Leeds on a season-long loan deal amid the Whites witnessing an exodus of former sporting director Victor Orta’s signings this summer.

It was said earlier in the transfer window that Wober would stay put at Elland Road beyond the summer but he also decided to leap overboard eventually.

The German outfit were eager to put an option-to-buy clause in Wober’s loan deal but it did not materialise.

But Virkus is still delighted at landing the Austria international and claimed that Wober’s experience will help the German club’s youthful squad in the forthcoming season.

“The experience a high level that Max has already got at his previous clubs and in the Austria national team will be beneficial to our young team”, Virkus told the club’s in-house media.

“He is a player that doesn’t shy away from responsibility.

“As a left-footer, he also is a great addition for us tactically, and can play both in central defence or at left-back.”

Leeds are eyeing securing an immediate return to the Premier League next season but are witnessing lukewarm activities as far as incomings are concerned.

With a host of key players departing the Championship side, it remains to be seen how Daniel Farke will realign his ranks moving forward.