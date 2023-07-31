Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has blasted Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for what he sees as blaming the players and insists the Dutchman must challenge for the title this season.

Ten Hag has bolstered the team’s ranks with Mason Mount and Andre Onana this summer, while Rasmus Hojlund is set to arrive.

Ever since his arrival, the Dutch manager has also managed to bring in a host of star-studded names, including players such as Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and many more.

Now undergoing their pre-season campaign, Manchester United suffered a defeat against Borussia Dortmund, and Ten Hag was displeased with his players in response to the result.

On the matter, Keys feels that whenever the team suffer a defeat, Ten Hag never takes responsibility for the outcome.

The broadcaster is of the view that spending £400m on transfers should raise the bar for the Red Devils’ manager, making challenging for the Premier League the absolute minimum requirement next season.

Keys took to Twitter and wrote :“Wow. That was quick.

“Ten Hag ‘blasts his players for unforgivable capitulation’ after defeat by Dortmund.

“Defeat is never his fault it seems.

“And he reckons Utd won’t be title contenders?

“After a £400m spend by him I’d say that’s a minimum requirement.”

Manchester United are now gearing up for their ongoing pre-season, with their next fixture against Lens scheduled for this Saturday.