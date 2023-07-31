Liverpool are holding talks to sign West Ham United defensive talent Amara Nallo, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are on the lookout for promising talents to draft into their youth ranks and have zeroed in on Nallo as a firm option.

Nallo is just 16 years old and is on the books at London giants West Ham.

The teenager appears ready to make the move to Anfield though as Liverpool are now in talks to take him to Merseyside.

Liverpool are currently engaged in talks in a bid to make the move for the centre-back happen this summer.

If the switch takes place, Nallo would be likely to be slotted into Liverpool’s youth set-up to continue his development.

The Reds feel the teenager has real potential and want to sign him.

Losing Nallo would be a blow for West Ham, but the Hammers may be unable to prevent him linking up with Jurgen Klopp’s side.