Liverpool have secured strong payments terms in their deal to sell midfielder Fabinho to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was keen to complete a lucrative move to Al Ittihad when the Saudi side came calling.

Thrashing out an agreement with Liverpool took time, but Fabinho has now officially completed a switch to Al Ittihad and has penned a three-year contract.

Liverpool have secured £40m from selling the midfielder and it is claimed they also got strong payment terms from Al Ittihad.

How much that increases Liverpool’s transfer kitty for this summer remains to be seen.

With owners Fenway Sports Group not putting money into the club, Liverpool must balance the books and selling Fabinho could give Jurgen Klopp extra funds to play with.

Liverpool are expected to replace the 29-year-old and are targeting Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Fabinho links up with N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad, who are coached by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.