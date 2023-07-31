Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has prioritised joining Manchester United this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United have already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana and are on the verge of getting their hands on Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The Premier League giants are looking to bring in at least one more midfielder with Amrabat firmly in their sights.

The Moroccan has already agreed personal terms on a contract with the Red Devils but there are suggestions that Saudi outfit Al Ahli are trying to convince him to move to the Middle East.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Manchester United are the priority for Amrabat at this stage of the transfer window.

He has an agreement with the Red Devils and is keen to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have also been in talks with Fiorentina but need to sell a few players before they can sign the Moroccan.

Amrabat is said to be ready to wait for the Red Devils and has no interest in listening to the offer from Saudi Arabia.

Other clubs will come into the mix again if Manchester United decide against signing Amrabat this summer.