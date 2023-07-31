Sporting Lisbon attacker Youssef Chermiti has been left surprised by news that Everton are trying to sign him and is focused on continuing at the Portuguese giants.

Chermiti is a player that Everton are trying to sign from Sporting Lisbon and the Premier League side have reached a verbal agreement for his signature.

They are now pushing to try to complete a deal to sign the 19-year-old, whose deal at Sporting Lisbon runs until 2027.

However, Everton could have an issue as, according to Portuguese daily O JOGO, Chermiti has been left surprised by the transfer talk.

Instead, the attacker is fully focused on continuing his career and development at Sporting Lisbon.

Everton do not appear to have sold a switch to Goodison Park to Chermiti, who is keen to stay where he is, before launching their bid.

Whether the Toffees can convince the young attacker to make the switch to Merseyside remains to be seen.

Chermiti has a release clause in his Sporting Lisbon contract which is set at the €80m mark.

Everton are claimed to be ready to pay an initial €15m for him.