Roma new boy Rasmus Kristensen has lavished praise on Giallorossi target Gianluca Scamacca and remembers the goal he scored for West Ham against Leeds United last season.

Scamacca had an underwhelming first season at Leeds and he is keen to return to Italy with Roma pushing to sign him.

The last of three goals in the Premier League came against Leeds in a 2-2 draw for West Ham at Elland Road in January before he got injured and missed the latter half of the season.

Kristensen was in the Leeds team that day and could soon be his team-mate if the forward joins Roma this summer.

The defender, who left Leeds on loan, admitted that the striker is an excellent player and he clearly remembers how he moved and took his goal at Elland Road last season.

Kristensen told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Scamacca seems like an excellent player to me.

“I also remember the goal he scored against us in that match last season.

“He seems like a strong striker for many reasons, I can say that.

“I remember him playing and how he moved on the pitch.

“I repeat, he seems like a very good player to me.”

Roma are pushing to get Scamacca on loan and are expected to land him soon amid talk of a deal being agreed.