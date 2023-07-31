Sheffield Wednesday are keen on landing Anthony Musaba, a player that was tracked by Europe’s top clubs as recently as 2020, with Bayern Munich amongst them, according to BBC Sheffield.

The Owls are still looking to strengthen their squad ahead of a season back in the Championship, with new boss Xisco Munoz at the helm.

Wednesday are now looking at a deal for Monaco winger Musaba, who was hugely highly rated recently.

Musaba shot to prominence as a talented youngster at Dutch side NEC Nijmegen and it was while at the club as a 19-year-old that he was tracked by major European powerhouses.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille all held keen interest in Musaba, while AC Milan, Juventus and RB Leipzig were also admirers.

It was Monaco who won the chase for Musaba, now 22, and he has had loan stints at Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen, Metz and back at NEC.

Now Sheffield Wednesday are keen on the winger and will be hopeful of bringing his talent out of its shell if they can land him.

The winger has struggled to live up to his billing and it remains to be seen if the Owls are aiming for a loan or a permanent deal.