Tottenham Hotspur are considering KAA Gent attacker Gift Orban as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, according to the Daily Mail.

Kane has entered the final year of his contract with Tottenham and Bayern Munich are pushing to sign him.

So far, Daniel Levy has rejected two bids from the Bundesliga champions and the German outfit are set to meet the Spurs chairman in London today to discuss Kane’s future.

Tottenham have stepped up their search for a centre forward in case Kane departs from the London outfit.

And it has been claimed that Spurs are considering Gent’s 21-year-old Orban as a possible replacement for the English international.

The centre forward joined the Belgian outfit in January 2023 and scored 20 goals in 22 appearances last season.

Orban has already found the net twice in his two appearances for Gent in their ongoing campaign and the player is highly rated in Belgium.

Tottenham are also considering Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.