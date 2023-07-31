West Ham United see no resale value in Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse and as a result will not meet Saints’ £40m asking price for the player, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are yet to make their first move in the transfer market in spite of having pocketed £105m through the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Veteran manager David Moyes wants as many as two midfield signings, one of whom is Ward-Prowse., who turns 29 in November.

The Southampton skipper, who has remained at St Mary’s Stadium since the very first day of his career as a senior player, has been linked with a move away following Southampton’s relegation.

However, Saints are holding on to their £40m valuation, something that the Hammers are unwilling to pay.

They believe that Ward-Prowse should warrant a fee of around £25m and are unwilling to overpay.

West Ham believe that given Ward-Prowse’s age, he will not have significant resale value and that is shaping their view.

As a result, West Ham are prepared to end their efforts to sign Ward-Prowse; the Premier League outfit have not made a single signing yet this summer.