West Ham United are set to miss out on Manchester City’s Portuguese starlet Carlos Borges with Dutch giants Ajax now emerging as the favourites to secure his signature, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Last season’s Europa Conference League winners are yet to sign any players this summer, in spite of having shortlisted a number of targets.

They have pocketed £105m through the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal and have midfield as their priority investment area.

However, the forward line is also one they have kept an eye on and Manchester City youngster Borges has been one of their targets.

However, their move for the Portuguese is now set to be hijacked by Ajax, who already have a verbal agreement in place.

Borges will be in the Dutch capital soon in order to complete his medical before sealing a move.

The talent has been on Manchester City’s books since 2015, but has failed to make it to Pep Guardiola’s first team.

West Ham are running out of time as they have multiple signings planned but have to get them done before 1st September’s deadline.