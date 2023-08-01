Juventus are in a rush to conclude the departure of West Ham United midfield target Denis Zakaria this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zakaria is surplus to requirements at Juventus and the club have been looking to move him on all summer.

West Ham have been chasing him for a number of weeks and the club finally have a broad agreement with Juventus for the Swiss international.

Monaco and Leipzig also have deals in place with Juventus and his departure is now hinging on the player making a choice.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are in a hurry to conclude a deal to sell the midfielder this summer.

Juventus need the proceeds from his sale and to move Zakaria off their wage bill as soon as possible.

It has been claimed Juventus are also prepared to provide some leeway in the structure of the deal to sell Zakaria.

Juventus want Zakaria’s sale sorted out as soon as possible and are prepared to be flexible in order to do so.