Gent are aware that keeping hold of Gift Orban will not be easy if Tottenham Hotspur firm up their interest, with Spurs making contact with the player’s entourage.

The striker produced a stunning run of form for Gent last term as he grabbed 20 goals in just 22 matches after the winter break in Belgium.

Gent snapped the 21-year-old Nigerian up from Norwegian side Stabaek at the end of January, but are now at risk of losing him after just months on the books due to his instant impact.

French pair Lille and Lens have already made Gent aware of their interest, but of greater concern to the Belgian club is Tottenham’s interest.

Spurs have already been in touch with Orban’s entourage, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Gent do not want to let the striker go, but are aware that if Tottenham do come calling with firm efforts to sign Orban, they may be unable to prevent his departure.

Orban is under contract until 2027 and Gent would want a club record fee if he does go.

The club record departure is currently held by Jonathan David’s €27m move to Lille.

Tottenham are looking to bolster their attacking options as they could lose talisman Harry Kane either this summer or next summer.