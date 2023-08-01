Everton have booked a medical for Sporting Lisbon forward Youssef Chermiti later this week amid the Toffees’ efforts to bolster their forward ranks, according to Sky Sports News.

Sean Dyche’s side have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to acquire the services of the teen talent for a fee of £12m plus £3m add-ons.

Chermiti was also subject to interest from Wolves and Bournemouth, but Everton outmanoeuvred their competitors in the race to sign the Portuguese attacker.

And now it is claimed that the 19-year-old forward is set to undergo a medical at the Merseyside outfit later this week, with the length of the potential contract yet to be disclosed.

Chermiti made 16 league appearances for Sporting Lisbon after breaking into his side’s first team in the latter half of last season.

And he bagged three goals and provided two assists in his league outings with the Portuguese club.

Everton are keen on bringing the forward to Merseyside, with the Premier League side eyeing avoiding another relegation jostle.

Dyche is currently realigning his squad for next season and it remains to be seen how well the young forward will fit the bill at Goodison Park moving forward.