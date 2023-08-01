Fiorentina are pushing to secure the services of former Everton centre-back Yerry Mina amid their efforts to bolster their defensive ranks, it has been claimed in Italy.

Mina, 28, witnessed his contract at Goodison Park expire at the end of June after his five-year association with the Merseyside outfit.

Mina saw his time on the pitch heavily curtailed due to recurrent injuries in recent years and he was not in Sean Dyche’s plans moving forward.

The Toffees are now planning to realign their squad for next season amid their hopes of avoiding another relegation jostle.

Mina has drawn interest from Italy and according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Fiorentina are eager to bring the Colombian to Florence this summer.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have already sold defender Igor Julio to Brighton and are eyeing adding to their defensive stocks ahead of next season’s campaign.

The Serie A outfit are aiming to improve upon last term’s displays and Mina’s addition to their squad could boost their defensive performances.

Now it remains to be seen if Fiorentina will be able to approach the Colombian with a concrete offer this summer and seal a deal for him.