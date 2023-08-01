Liverpool are now the most interested club in Fluminense midfielder Andre, with super agent Jorge Mendes working on the talks.

Andre could move from Brazil to the Premier League this summer and Mendes has swung into action to look at putting a possible deal in place.

Liverpool are desperate to bolster their midfield options following the unplanned departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is a top target, but Andre is also on their radar.

And according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Liverpool are now the main option for Andre in the Premier League.

It is also claimed that Mendes will have a major influence on the negotiations and could bring his weight to bear.

Andre is on the books at Brazilian side Fluminense, having progressed through the club’s youth set-up.

A key man at Fluminense, Andre has also broken through into the senior Brazil squad.

Whether he will end up plying his trade at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp in the approaching Premier League season remains to be seen.