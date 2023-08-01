Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby is likely to leave the club on loan before this weekend’s Sela Cup tournament at St James’ Park, according to NewcastleWorld.

Ashby, 21, joined the Magpies in January this year from West Ham United but has yet to make a senior appearance for Eddie Howe’s side.

The English right-back took part in Newcastle’s pre-season tour in the US, with Howe looking to realign his squad for next season.

Ashby has been subject to loan interest from Swansea City and now it is suggested that the defender is expected to make a loan move to the Swans ahead of this weekend’s Sela Cup tournament at St. James’ Park.

Michael Duff’s side are eyeing booking a playoff spot next season after narrowly missing out on it last term.

And Ashby’s addition to the Swansea squad could give a defensive filip to the Welsh outfit.

Newcastle, on the other hand, might hope that regular playing time in the Championship will be beneficial for the talented right-back, who is yet to be tested in the Premier League.

Now it remains to be seen how well the 21-year-old defender will fare in the English second tier in the event of him completing the potential loan move to the Swans.