Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End are keen on free agent defender Jack Whatmough, who is a man in demand, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Whatmough, who came through the youth ranks at Portsmouth, left Wigan Athletic recently and is looking for his next challenge.

The 26-year-old has not put pen to paper anywhere despite the start of the new EFL season looming, but that could quickly change.

Whatmough has interest from both Sheffield Wednesday and Preston, with both clubs keen to sign him.

They are now the only sides who admire the centre-back however and he is claimed to have a host of proposals on his table from Championship sides.

QPR also held an interest in Whatmought this summer, but are in talks for Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook and Peterborough United’s Josh Knight.

Whatmough showed he could handle the level of the Championship last term in 37 appearances for Wigan.

He picked up just three bookings in the process and even contributed with a goal in a 2-0 win over Rotherham United.