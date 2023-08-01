Tottenham Hotspur are set to dash Aston Villa, Real Betis and Napoli’s hopes of signing Giovani Lo Celso this summer, according to the Independent.

Lo Celso returned to Tottenham this summer following a loan spell at Villarreal and has largely been expected to leave in the ongoing transfer window.

Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who are interested in him, but Tottenham have also been approached by Real Betis and Napoli.

Lo Celso has been part of Spurs’ pre-season plans and has looked good in the games he has played in.

And it has been claimed that he has caught the eye of new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou this summer.

The Australian has been left impressed with what he has seen of Lo Celso during pre-season preparations.

He scored in friendlies against West Ham and Lion City Sailors and has shown his quality to the new manager.

Postecoglou is now set to block his move away from Spurs and the Argentine is set to remain as part of his squad for the new campaign.

It remains to be seen if the situation changes before the end of the transfer window, especially if Lo Celso is not given game time.