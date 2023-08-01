Tottenham Hotspur will hold concrete talks with Barcelona for Franck Kessie next week when they will be in Catalunya for a pre-season friendly against the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are prepared to sell the midfielder this summer in order to raise funds and have been actively seeking suitors.

Kessie is a big target for Juventus and the Serie A giants have a verbal agreement with the Catalan giants to sign him.

However, the midfielder would prefer a move to the Premier League where Tottenham have been interested in signing him,

And according to the Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Spurs are scheduled to hold more concrete talks with Barcelona on the sidelines of their pre-season friendly at the Nou Camp next week.

The two sides are set to face each on 8th August and Spurs will use that as an opportunity to deepen negotiations with Barcelona for Kessie.

Tottenham have an excellent relationship with Barcelona and will hope to leverage that to beat Juventus to the midfielder’s signature.

For now, the talks are at a standstill as Kessie waits for Tottenham to make a concrete move for him.