Nottingham Forest target Djordje Petrovic has still not taken a full part in New England Revolution training as he pushes for a move away from the MLS club.

Forest, along with Nantes, have seen New England Revolution reject an offer for Petrovic and the goalkeeper is unhappy about the situation.

He wants to be able to leave the MLS outfit and is pushing to do so, being absent from training earlier this week.

While Petrovic has now returned to training, he still did not take a full part in it and it is unclear if he will be available to play for New England Revolution on Thursday, according to the Blazing Musket.

The Serbian is desperate to leave, but New England Revolution want to keep hold of him until the January transfer window.

Whether Nottingham Forest will come back with another bid for the goalkeeper remains to be seen.

Forest want to bring in two goalkeepers this summer and they are admirers of Petrovic.

The goalkeeper has impressed in the MLS and the Tricky Trees would like to take him to the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.