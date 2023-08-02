Turkish outfit Besiktas have submitted an official bid for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, it has been claimed in Italy.

He joined the Gunners back in 2019, setting a club record transfer fee at that time, costing the north Londoners a hefty £72m from Lille.

However, the Ivorian international struggled to live up to his billing and fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

Last season he was sent back to France on loan with Nice, where made nine goal contributions in his injury-riddled stint.

Pepe has one year left on his deal with the Premier League outfit and the club are keen to offload the player this summer permanently.

And according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Besiktas have made a formal offer for the Arsenal winger.

Arteta has made it clear that he is not in his plans for the upcoming season and the player is also seeking a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Now it remains to be seen if the Turkish giants’ offer will be accepted by the Gunners in the coming days and weeks.