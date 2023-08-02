Santos striker Marcos Leonardo is of interest to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, but he prefers a move to Roma, it has been claimed in Italy.

Leonardo, 20, has been on the books at Santos since 2014 and has already established himself as an attacking cornerstone at the Brazilian outfit.

His sublime on-field displays have caught the interest of several sides and Roma are trying to put him at the disposal of Jose Mourinho.

He also has interest from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, according to Sky Italia.

However, in a blow for the Premier League pair, Leonardo currently prefers Roma and has made the Giallorossi his priority.

Whether Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest can change Leonardo’s mind is unclear, but Roma are pushing hard to sign him and have made an offer.

Roma want to sign the striker on a permanent deal and are waiting for Santos to respond to the offer they have put on the table.

Just 20 years old, Leonardo progressed through the youth set-up at Santos and has represented Brazil at Under-20 level.