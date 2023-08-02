Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd has stated that he would be reluctant to let Fashion Sakala leave as he believes the player brings something different to the table in comparison to other strikers in the Gers squad.

The 26-year-old striker joined Rangers on a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and scored 12 times last season in 29 league appearances for the Gers.

Rangers have strengthened their forward line-up with a host of new faces and Sakala is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha, who are willing to pay £3m for him.

Boyd admitted that he understands that Rangers have spent a good bit of money on their forward reinforcements in the summer and might be looking to cash in on Sakala to recoup some of the investment.

But the ex-Gers star would consider keeping Sakala because the Zambian forward offers something that other strikers are not able to do in Michael Beale’s squad.

“Sakala is an interesting one”, Boyd was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“I’ve been vocal when he was playing as a No. 9 that he wasn’t an out and out striker, but I’d be reluctant to let him go now.

“I get Rangers have brought in a lot of forwards and might be looking to get money in, but he brings something different.

“A lot of the time Sakala doesn’t know what he’s going to do, so there’s no way defenders will know.

“His pace really terrorises teams.

“He’s one I would certainly consider keeping.”

Early in the transfer window, Sakala rejected an approach from Al-Fayha but it is suggested that the Saudi outfit are still keen on him.