Italian outfit Lazio are set to rekindle their interest in Nottingham Forest transfer target Emil Audero, it has been claimed in Italy.

Goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Dean Henderson headed back to their parent clubs earlier this summer following their respective loans at Nottingham Forest.

Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath are the only senior goalkeepers available for the Garibaldi and neither of them are expected to be Steve Cooper’s first choice.

Nottingham Forest are expected to bring in two goalkeepers this summer, with Sampdoria goalkeeper Audero of interest.

However, if Forest do intend to go for Audero then they may need to firm up their interest soon as Lazio are back at the table for him.

Now, according to Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX (via Calciomercato.com), Lazio are looking to snap up Audero and Sampdoria are prepared to sell.

The 26-year-old was relegated with Sampdoria at the end of last season and he is expected to leave the Serie B outfit.

There are a host of other clubs who have also shown interest in Audero and Lazio are keen to get ahead of the competition.