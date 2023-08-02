Leicester City are locked in talks with Crystal Palace over Jesuru Rak-Sakyi and are optimistic about signing him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Rak-Sakyi is rated as an exciting prospect at Selhurst Park, but he could find his playing time limited if he stays put at Palace this term.

Leicester have put forward a solution by the way of a loan agreement and are now in talks with Crystal Palace to make the switch happen.

The Foxes want the winger on a temporary basis and there are hopes that a deal can be done for Rak-Sakyi to go to the King Power Stadium.

He would link up with a Leicester outfit rebuilding under new boss Enzo Maresca and aiming for an instant return to the Premier League.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, spent last term on loan in League One at Charlton Athletic, where he played regularly.

A move to Leicester would represent a step up for the Palace winger and give him the chance to test his mettle in the Championship.

Rak-Sakyi progressed through the youth system at Crystal Palace after joining the Eagles from London rivals Chelsea.