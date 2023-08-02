RB Leipzig have reached an agreement to sell Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City and the defender is not in the German side’s squad for today’s friendlies.

Manchester City have been working overtime on signing Gvardiol from Leipzig, with Pep Guardiola identifying the Croatian as his top defensive target for this summer’s window.

Now the wealthy Cityzens are delivering for Guardiola as an agreement is in place with Leipzig, according to German daily Bild.

Manchester City will pay €90m to sign Gvardiol and the deal will also include a friendly match between the two clubs, which will hand the Germans extra cash.

The deal is expected to become official in the coming days.

Leipzig have pulled Gvardiol out of their friendly games today and he will only watch them from the stands, with the German club taking no chances over a potential injury.

Gvardiol will soon say his goodbyes to his Leipzig team-mates as he heads for the Premier League.

Leipzig are happy to bank the cash as they have been adding fresh faces of their own, with Gvardiol expected to be replaced as well.