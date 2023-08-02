Liverpool have indicated to Southampton that they are willing to move on from Romeo Lavia if they fail to agree a deal soon, according to Sky Sports News.

Fabhino has left Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad, leaving Jurgen Klopp with the task of finding an replacement for the Brazilian midfielder.

And the Reds have identified Southampton’s 19-year-old midfielder Lavia as their priority target.

Liverpool have failed with their first two bids for the midfielder as Southampton deemed them far off from their valuation of Lavia.

The Saints want an upfront payment of £40m with add-ons which Liverpool deem still too high for the 19-year-old.

As the new season draws closer, Liverpool have given an indication to Southampton that they are prepared to move on from Lavia.

Liverpool are said to be looking for alternatives in the market and they have been linked with several players.

Now it remains to be seen whether Southampton will drop their asking price to agree a deal with Liverpool for the 19-year-old.