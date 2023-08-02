Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is prioritising playing under Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, it has been claimed in Spain.

Cancelo, 29, has been plying his trade for the Cityzens since 2019 after his high-profile arrival at the Etihad Stadium from Juventus.

The Portuguese international put pen to paper on a contract extension last year, which saw him tied down at Pep Guardiola’s side until 2027.

The right-back spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich following Guardiola’s tactical change in terms of Manchester City’s formation.

Cancelo could leave the Premier League title holders this summer and according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito TV, the defensive star has set his priority as playing under Xavi at Barcelona.

The La Liga giants are keen on bolstering their full-back options in the ongoing transfer window and Xavi is said to be an admirer of Cancelo.

However, Barcelona are still battling financial issues and will need to balance the books if they are to move for Cancelo.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Spanish champions will move with a concrete offer for the 29-year-old star in the coming days.