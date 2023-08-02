Former top flight star Tam McManus believes Rangers have little to be worried about by the prospect of facing either Genk or Servette in the Champions League qualifiers.

Michael Beale’s men need to go through the qualifying route to try to reach the lucrative group stage of the competition.

Waiting for Rangers in the third qualifying round will be either Swiss side Servette or Belgian outfit Genk.

The first leg between the two teams ended 1-1 in Switzerland, while the second leg, which McManus is watching is locked at 2-2.

The former Hibernian attacker admits he expected Genk to comfortably see off Servette and feels on the evidence of what he has seen, Rangers need not worry about whoever they face.

“Watching Genk game here don’t think Rangers have too much to worry about tbh”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Belgians making very heavy weather so far of beating 10 men here.

“Thought they would have wiped the floor with Servette.”

Rangers will be looking to make short work of whoever they come up against in the qualifying tie, with a big financial boost waiting if they can reach the group stage of the competition.