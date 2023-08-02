West Ham United are expected to see their take-it-or-leave it offer for James Ward-Prowse rejected by Southampton, according to talkSPORT.

David Moyes has been pushing West Ham to agree a deal for the Saints midfielder, with the Hammers slow to act in the transfer market this summer.

West Ham have so far been unable to agree a fee for Ward-Prowse and have turned down Southampton’s counter proposals.

Now they are back with a bid for the midfielder, which is around £30m, and is described as a take-it-or-leave-it proposal.

Saints though are expected to turn the offer down.

Southampton are clear that despite their relegation, Ward-Prowse will not depart the club on a cut price deal.

They are sticking to their £40m asking price for the midfielder.

The ball will then be back in West Ham’s court and it remains to be seen if they do give up on signing the midfielder and move on to other targets.

The Hammers banked a guaranteed £100m from Arsenal for Declan Rice this summer, but have spent none of it.