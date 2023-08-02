Tottenham Hotspur will still try to bring in two senior centre-backs after completing the signing of Ashley Phillips, according to The Athletic.

Spurs initially agreed a transfer fee worth up to £5m with Blackburn for Phillips, but the Championship outfit demanded more money for the player.

The move for Phillips was on the brink of collapse, but Tottenham have met his £2m release clause and the period for other sides to match it ends on Friday.

Ange Postecoglou is determined to strengthen Tottenham’s defence this summer and he is pushing for centre-back signings.

The 18-year-old’s arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium though will not affect Spurs’ search for centre-backs in the ongoing window.

It has been claimed that Tottenham are eyeing two senior centre-back signings before the end of the transfer window.

Spurs are in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven.

They are also expected to soon contact Fulham with an offer for Tosin Adarabioyo.

It remains to be seen if Phillips slots into the first team in north London.