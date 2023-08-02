West Ham United are now considering a fresh bid for James Ward-Prowse despite their last offer to Southampton being dubbed their final one, according to The Athletic.

Ward-Prowse is a player that Hammers boss David Moyes has decided he wants this summer and he has been putting pressure on the club to bring him in.

West Ham have been unwilling to meet Southampton’s £40m asking price though and their last bid, which was around £30m, is not enough for the Saints.

Despite it being claimed that the £30m proposal was West Ham’s final offer, it is now suggested they are considering a fresh bid.

The Hammers are not yet willing to walk away from their attempts to sign the midfielder.

Southampton are clear that they want £40m to let Ward-Prowse go.

The midfielder is suggested to want the move to the London Stadium.

West Ham have brought in a guaranteed £100m from selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, but have yet to spend any of it on new signings.