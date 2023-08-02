West Ham United are expected to move on from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and bid for other targets in the coming days, according to the Guardian.

The Irons are yet to make a signing in the transfer window after they received an initial £100m for selling Declan Rice to Arsenal.

David Moyes is trying to reshape the squad and the engine room needs reinforcements with the former skipper’s departure.

Moyes has made it known that he wants Ward-Prowse in his midfield before the season starts but the Hammers are not willing to meet Southampton’s asking price for the midfielder.

The Hammers’ last bid is believed to be around £30m which falls short of the Saints’ £40m valuation of their club captain.

And now it has been suggested that the London Stadium outfit are set to move on to their next candidates on the shortlist and slap in bids in the coming days.

The Europa Conference League winners had a difficult domestic season last term and they have identified multiple candidates to add to their squad before the season starts.

Now it remains to be seen where the Hammers will turn their attention next in the upcoming days of the transfer window.