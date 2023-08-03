West Ham United could be at risk of missing out on Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo after Ajax stepped up their pursuit of the Croatian.

The 23-year-old defender, who has just helped his side see off FC Astana in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, is being linked with a move away before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

Dinamo Zagreb do not want to sell Sutalo, especially while they are still involved in the Champions League.

The Hammers, who are yet to sign a player this summer, have Sutalo in mind as an option to strengthen their defence.

However, West Ham have competition from Dutch giants Ajax, who recently hijacked their move for Carlos Borges and are now stepping on the accelerator.

Ajax are pushing to get a deal done for Sutalo and have made direct contact with Dinamo Zagreb, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

In fact, representatives from the Dutch club travelled to Zagreb in order to hold face-to-face talks with the management of the Croatian club after seeing two of their bids being rejected by Dinamo Zagreb.

A third bid of €19m plus €4m in bonuses has now been tabled to taste the Croatian club’s resolve.

Dinamo Zagreb are claimed to be looking for between €20m and €25m in order to let Sutalo go.