Barnsley are getting close to bringing a new centre-back to Oakwell as they seek to bolster their backline, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

Last season, Barnsley narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship after their defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in the League One playoff final.

The Tykes are reshaping their squad under new boss Neill Collins to push for promotion once again this season.

And bringing in a centre-back is a top priority for Barnsley after Mads Andersen left the Oakwell outfit to join Luton Town.

Barnsley have signed young centre-back Kacper Lopata from Woking, but they are still in search of an experienced centre-back.

Collins side have been linked with a host of targets this summer and it has been claimed that the Tykes are closing in on their new central defender.

Barnsley have also been linked with former Halifax Town centre-back Jesse Debrahin in recent weeks.

The Oakwell outfit have been active in the transfer market and have already signed seven players in the transfer window.