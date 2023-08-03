Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has insisted that new signing Anthony Musaba, with his one-on-one abilities on the ball, is going to be an excellent player for his team.

The Owls secured promotion to the Championship after defeating Barnsley in the League One playoff final at Wembley last season.

Now Sheffield Wednesday are reshaping their squad under new manager Munoz ahead of the new season.

And they have landed 22-year-old winger Musaba from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The Spanish manager stated that Musaba has a lot of promise and asserted that the wide man is a player who is willing to grow.

Musaba will be an excellent player for the Owls, according to Munoz, because of his exceptional one-on-one abilities, pace, fantastic crossing ability, and experience playing at a large club like Monaco.

Munoz told Sheffield Wednesday’s official website: “Anthony has big capacity with a lot of ability one against one and he is a player who learns and will give everything.

“He has the experience of being with a big club like Monaco and now this is an opportunity for him at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday.

“He has a lot of pace, he is a good crosser of the ball and I think he will be a very good player for us.”

Sheffield Wednesday will host Southampton in their opening Championship encounter of the season on Friday night at Hillsborough.