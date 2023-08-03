Richard Keys has fired a warning about Nottingham Forest’s financial situation ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

Forest managed to survive in the Premier League last season with some positive results towards the end of the campaign.

Compared to last summer, Nottingham Forest have been much more frugal in the ongoing transfer window and it has emerged that the club are in a precarious financial situation.

It has been suggested that Nottingham Forest owe a lot of money to several players and agents and are struggling to pay off those dues.

Keys pointed out that he has been right about a number of Nottingham Forest’s failings since last season and indicated that the recent news is worrying.

The veteran broadcaster warned that Forest could turn into another financial basket case like Derby County.

Keys took to Twitter and wrote: “I said we’d refer to them as ‘struggling Forest’.

“I said if they stayed up it would be as a result of home form.

“I said [Jesse] Lingard was a poor signing and I said the transfer policy was unsustainable.

“I hope I’m wrong that they are ‘new’ Derby.”

Nottingham Forest have one more friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt this Saturday before their Premier League season-opener against Arsenal at the Emirates next week.